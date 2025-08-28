From reshmi to zafrani: This kebab fest is a feast for the senses

For many of us in Chennai, the whiff of Paradise’s signature biriyani and kebabs has always been a marker of indulgence. So when Paradise announced its Flavours of India NH44 kebab fest in our city, we knew this was not going to be an ordinary food outing. This was a journey, one that promised to take us from Kashmir to Kanyakumari with iconic kebabs on the menu.
We began with the real parade. The Reshmi malai kebab from Madhya Pradesh was a melt-in-the-mouth indulgence, its creamy marinade clinging to every bite. It left us with a faint sweetness. The Bhuna chicken tikka from Uttar Pradesh was a contrast—bold, smoky, and richly spiced.
We also tried their biriyani to go with the kebabs. We started off with the Paradise chicken biriyani. The aroma alone was enough to stir the appetite. The chicken was tender and the balance of heat and fragrance was perfect. The Mutton biriyani, on the other hand, was richer, and deeper. The meat carried a slow-cooked intensity, its juices marrying beautifully with the saffron-streaked rice.
Coming closer home, the Salem chicken tikka from Tamil Nadu was gentler, coated in a rustic blend of spices.
Up north, the Patiala tangdi kebab from Punjab was regal in every sense. These large, juicy drumsticks marinated in yoghurt and spices, were roasted to golden perfection. Equally indulgent was the Peshawari tangdi kebab from Delhi, where the flavours leaned towards richness and subtlety.
Next came the vegetarian delights. The Mathania paneer tikka from Rajasthan was firm yet soft inside, coated with a robust red chilli paste that packed a punch but never overwhelmed. Meanwhile, the Thecha paneer tikka from Maharashtra delivered a surprising kick, with green chillies lending a zesty sharpness.
Two more standouts deserve a mention. The Nilgiri chicken tikka from Telangana brought in fresh, herbaceous notes, its green marinade fragrant with mint and coriander. And from the North, the Zafrani kalmi kebab of Jammu and Kashmir was a show-stopper: saffron-kissed and delicately spiced.
Meal for two : INR 1,000. From 10 am to 11 pm. Available at all Paradise Biryani outlets.
