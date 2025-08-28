From reshmi to zafrani: This kebab fest is a feast for the senses

For many of us in Chennai, the whiff of Paradise’s signature biriyani and kebabs has always been a marker of indulgence. So when Paradise announced its Flavours of India NH44 kebab fest in our city, we knew this was not going to be an ordinary food outing. This was a journey, one that promised to take us from Kashmir to Kanyakumari with iconic kebabs on the menu.

Kebabs from across the country are presented at this food fest

We began with the real parade. The Reshmi malai kebab from Madhya Pradesh was a melt-in-the-mouth indulgence, its creamy marinade clinging to every bite. It left us with a faint sweetness. The Bhuna chicken tikka from Uttar Pradesh was a contrast—bold, smoky, and richly spiced.

We also tried their biriyani to go with the kebabs. We started off with the Paradise chicken biriyani. The aroma alone was enough to stir the appetite. The chicken was tender and the balance of heat and fragrance was perfect. The Mutton biriyani, on the other hand, was richer, and deeper. The meat carried a slow-cooked intensity, its juices marrying beautifully with the saffron-streaked rice.