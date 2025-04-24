5 kebab masalas you need for that perfect tandoori flavour at home

Bringing the smoky, charred magic of tandoori kebabs right into your kitchen is easier than you might think and it all begins with the perfect spice blends. Whether you’re firing up the grill, using the oven, or cooking on the stovetop, the key to achieving that authentic kebab flavour lies in the masala. With kebabs becoming a staple on menus in restaurants and home kitchens alike, mastering these masalas is essential for any food enthusiast.
Tandoori Masala: This classic mix of Kashmiri chilli, cumin, coriander, garlic, and fenugreek is what gives chicken tikkas and paneer skewers their iconic orange colour and smoky richness. It works wonders as a marinade base when combined with yoghurt and lemon juice.
Garam Masala: No kebab experience is complete without a sprinkle of garam masala. This hearty blend of cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, and pepper brings warmth and depth, making it especially perfect for lamb or mutton kebabs.
Chaat Masala: For that zesty finishing touch, don’t forget to sprinkle some chaat masala on your cooked kebabs. Its combination of black salt, amchur (dry mango powder), and asafoetida adds a delightful zing that balances the richness of the meat.
Kebab Masala (Ready-Made or Homemade): This blend is specifically designed for kebabs and often features nutmeg, mace, and star anise for a fragrant aroma. It pairs beautifully with seekh kebabs and galouti-style dishes.
Smoked Paprika and Bhuna Jeera Powder: While not traditional, smoked paprika can add a tandoor-like depth, especially for vegetarian kebabs. Bhuna jeera (roasted cumin) powder also enhances that earthy, grilled flavour.
Kebab masalas are more than just seasonings, they're a way to tell a story. A pinch here and a mix there can whisk your taste buds away to the bustling streets of Lucknow or the vibrant alleys of Old Delhi.