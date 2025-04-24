5 kebab masalas you need for that perfect tandoori flavour at home

Tandoori Masala: This classic mix of Kashmiri chilli, cumin, coriander, garlic, and fenugreek is what gives chicken tikkas and paneer skewers their iconic orange colour and smoky richness. It works wonders as a marinade base when combined with yoghurt and lemon juice.

Garam Masala: No kebab experience is complete without a sprinkle of garam masala. This hearty blend of cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, and pepper brings warmth and depth, making it especially perfect for lamb or mutton kebabs.

Chaat Masala: For that zesty finishing touch, don’t forget to sprinkle some chaat masala on your cooked kebabs. Its combination of black salt, amchur (dry mango powder), and asafoetida adds a delightful zing that balances the richness of the meat.