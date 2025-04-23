5 underrated dal varieties that you’ll savour in summer

Considering the terrible hot summers that we face in India, here are five underrated dal varieties or pulses that are generally lighter, easier to digest, or versatile enough for summer cooking compared to heavier options like kidney beans or whole black gram.
Often consumed sprouted, making them lighter and quicker to cook, sprouted matki is great in salads or light Maharashtrian dishes like Matki Usal, which aren't overly heavy.
Popular regionally, especially in West India, but not a nationwide staple like moong or chana.
Moong, in general, is considered cooling and very easy to digest. Using sprouted whole moong is particularly great for summer – perfect for light stir-fries, adding to salads (like kosambari), or very light curries.
While moong dal is common, using the sprouted whole bean regularly in various dishes beyond just dal might be considered underrated or less frequent in many households.
These cook faster and are generally considered lighter on the stomach than kidney beans (rajma) or chickpeas (chana). They work well in refreshing summer salads, light coconut-based curries, or simple boiled preparations.
While known, they often take a backseat to the more popular rajma and chana in North Indian cuisine, making them somewhat underrated for their versatility.
Masoor dal cooks incredibly quickly and breaks down easily, resulting in a very light texture suitable for thin dals or light soups that don't feel heavy in the heat. Minimal cooking time is a big plus in summer.
Although common, its speed and suitability for very light, almost soupy preparations might be underrated compared to its use in richer dals. It's perfect for a quick, light protein source when you don't want to spend long cooking.
These small red beans cook relatively quickly to a soft texture and have a slightly sweet, nutty flavour. They can be incorporated into summer salads, possibly with a light vinaigrette, or used in lighter, Asian-inspired dishes.
Primarily used in East Asian cuisines and not common in India, making them very underrated locally. Their potential for savoury light summer dishes is often unexplored here.
These options provide variety and are generally better suited for digestion and lighter meals during the warmer months compared to some of the heavier, slower-cooking pulses.