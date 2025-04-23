Fridge Odours? Here’s how to bid them goodbye this summer

Hacks to keep your fridge clean and smelling fresh this summer

To make sure that the fridge smells good here are a few tips that can be followed.

Wiping Spills

If there are any spills inside the fridge, accidental or otherwise, it needs to be wiped and washed immediately. One needs to be extra careful of milk spills or leaky egg cracks, this would help in keeping the fridge clean.

Check Expiry Dates

It is recommended to keep checking expiry dates of packaged meals every three to four days. This would prevent bad odours and also the growth of bacteria and fungi.

Use Air tight containers

Foods that have a pungent smell like onion, garlic, ginger or cheese can be kept in air-tight containers so that there is no smell leakage across the fridge.