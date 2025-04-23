Fridge Odours? Here’s how to bid them goodbye this summer

Its summers and every time you open your fridge to grab a bottle of cold water you experience a bad stench? With the heat picking up it is almost natural that food may get spoiled, there might be internal leakages, spillages, or micro-growths inside the fridge that will lead to bad odour and unhygienic storage conditions. Here are a few tricks that would help you keep a clean fridge this season.
A quick DIY deodorizer bomb
Take ½ cup baking soda, a few drops of essential oils (aroma of your choice), a bit of water, and silicon molds. All you need to do is mix baking soda and essential oil in a bowl, add a little bit of water till sand-like consistency comes. Put this mixture into silicon molds to give a shape. Let them fully dry. Place one bomb in a small plate inside your fridge to have it smell good.
Hacks to keep your fridge clean and smelling fresh this summer
To make sure that the fridge smells good here are a few tips that can be followed.
Wiping Spills
If there are any spills inside the fridge, accidental or otherwise, it needs to be wiped and washed immediately. One needs to be extra careful of milk spills or leaky egg cracks, this would help in keeping the fridge clean.
Check Expiry Dates
It is recommended to keep checking expiry dates of packaged meals every three to four days. This would prevent bad odours and also the growth of bacteria and fungi.
Use Air tight containers
Foods that have a pungent smell like onion, garlic, ginger or cheese can be kept in air-tight containers so that there is no smell leakage across the fridge.
Deep Clean the Fridge
Once a food is kept in the fridge, we often tend to forget about it. But we should ideally take them out every month and opt for a deep cleaning routine. This can be done by you at home, where you wipe shelves and drawers with a mix of baking soda and warm water. Since both ingredients are natural it does not have any adverse effects on the other foods kept in the fridge. But you need to make sure that the fridge is completely dry before putting the food back in it. Another alternative is to get a professional cleaner to do the job.
Use of Natural Deodorizer
There are several natural deodorizers that can help in keeping unpleasant smells in check. From the basic baking soda to the activated charcoal, from coffee grounds to a cotton ball with Vanilla or Lemon juice extract, all of these help in absorbing bad odours and keeping the fridge smelling fresh.
Don’t overload the fridge
A basic tip that can save you a lot is not overloading the fridge during summers. Air needs to circulate and moisture build-up needs to be reduced. Hence, the fridge must never be filled more than what it can accommodate.