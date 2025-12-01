This Chennai restaurant brings Taiwan's history to your table

Then came the Biang biang noodles—thick, ribbon-like noodles with just the right chew, dressed in chilli oil and a hint of garlic. Originally from Xi’an, these hand-pulled noodles reached Taiwan with post-war migration. In Taiwanese noodle shops today, they’re often served with bok choy, just like the bowl we had here. The spice built slowly, warming rather than overwhelming, and we loved how it lingered.

Omurice followed, a page straight from Theresa’s childhood. “This was in my lunch box meal growing up,” she tells us. “We still make it the old-school way.” The folded omelette hides a mound of steaming fried rice underneath, comforting and impossible to stop digging into.

Next, we tried the Yaki onigiri, eating it exactly the way anime taught us, slightly hunched, as though returning from an adventure. Brushed with soy and grilled to crisp perfection, the onigiri holds together beautifully.

For drinks, we tried the Crème brûlée taro latte, the Black forest tea latte, and their best-selling Strawberry jelly green tea, and it’s easy to see why the latter is a favourite. Refreshing, sweet, and bursting with strawberry flavour, it pairs well with the light green tea. The taro latte was smooth and rich, topped with caramelised custard.