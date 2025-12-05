Chennai’s new cat café welcomes rescues, cuddles and furry mischief

The instant tiny, two-month-old Kiki waddled into Ubasti Cat Café & Lounge at Uthandi last week, it was evident she had already claimed the title of CEO—Cat Executive Officer—of the newly launched space. This tortie queen carries herself with unmistakable ‘torty’tude and issues her rules silently but firmly—all laps are open seating, and cuddles are mandatory.

Step into a cat lover’s paradise where kittens rule and cuddles are mandatory

Meanwhile, Romeo and Mellow hover around her like doting older brothers. Romeo, in particular, has assumed his self-appointed role as the official caretaker of new floofs, watching over Kiki with the seriousness of a feline guardian.

The café pulses with a kind of gentle, chaotic magic when we visit. Kiki is the first to greet us—though ‘greet’ might be generous. She is halfway inside our handbag before we realise she’s attempting a stealthy, whisker-led inspection. Velvet follows, his green eyes locking onto ours with an intensity that makes the room fall quiet for a second. And then there’s Katli—part of the lively Kaju duo—swaggering through the café with all the confidence of a cat who clearly believes the place was built for her.