Chennai’s new cat café welcomes rescues, cuddles and furry mischief

The instant tiny, two-month-old Kiki waddled into Ubasti Cat Café & Lounge at Uthandi last week, it was evident she had already claimed the title of CEO—Cat Executive Officer—of the newly launched space. This tortie queen carries herself with unmistakable ‘torty’tude and issues her rules silently but firmly—all laps are open seating, and cuddles are mandatory.
Meanwhile, Romeo and Mellow hover around her like doting older brothers. Romeo, in particular, has assumed his self-appointed role as the official caretaker of new floofs, watching over Kiki with the seriousness of a feline guardian.
The café pulses with a kind of gentle, chaotic magic when we visit. Kiki is the first to greet us—though ‘greet’ might be generous. She is halfway inside our handbag before we realise she’s attempting a stealthy, whisker-led inspection. Velvet follows, his green eyes locking onto ours with an intensity that makes the room fall quiet for a second. And then there’s Katli—part of the lively Kaju duo—swaggering through the café with all the confidence of a cat who clearly believes the place was built for her.
Ubasti itself carries the warmth of its founder, Dr Tasmia Papa. The café is much more than a place to sip tea surrounded by cats. It’s a space for rescues to heal, grow, and eventually find their forever humans. “All our cats are rescued. We’re careful, very careful, about the adoption process. And we follow up for at least a year. Every cat deserves the right home,” Tasmia tells us.
Before we even see the cats, the café sets the tone with a sign at the entrance, ‘Keep your paws safe.’ And that means shoes off, socks on. And if you’ve forgotten your socks, a basket of adorable paw-print pairs at reception waits patiently, ready to hug your feet. Inside, the rules are simple—let sleeping cats lie, tug no whiskers, pull no ears, and keep cameras flash-free. Respect the whiskered residents, always.
In the middle of this feline haven, two unexpected guests trot in—Scully and Shelby— Tasmia’s pets. Two dogs in a sea of cats should spell drama, but here, it feels oddly perfect. The moment they spot us, their tails start wagging like tiny propellers, and as hopeless dog people, we drop to the floor instantly. One belly rub offer later, they flop over with happy sighs and paws in the air.
Even the menu at Ubasti is a purr-fect tribute to its whiskered residents. Pixie Bob Potato Wedges, Siamese Oreo Shake, Bengal Jim Jam Shake, Persian Dry Fruit Shake—each item feels like a tiny, tasty nod to the café’s feline stars. And with names like Egyptian Mau Espresso and Ginger Tabby Chai, you can almost picture a curious cat perched nearby.
Ubasti will soon double as a work-friendly café. But with cats popping out from behind chairs, curling up on every available cushion, and occasionally strolling across laps like tiny furry supervisors, we can’t help but wonder, who could possibly get any work done when the real bosses are on patrol?
Open from 12 pm to 10 pm.
Tuesday to Sunday.
