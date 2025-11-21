Inside a colourful Chennai restaurant that blends retro India, comfort food, and fun-tastic vibes

We soon got to business and tried the Galli Sour, a mocktail of sugarcane, tamarind, citrus, and vegan froth, which was refreshing after our hour-long drive. There was also rose milk, recipe straight from Kalathi Kadai in Mylapore – nostalgia in a glass!

Lunch arrived on steel plates, setting the stage for a proper comfort-food spectacle, and our meal opened with a Smoked Pineapple Chaat that came with as much dramatic flair as colour—froyo, corn salsa, and pineapple mousse all playing beautifully together. What caught us off guard was the bold pineapple tang; we are usually a mango-in-our-papdi-chaat kind of crowd, but this surprise twist won our hearts.

Pickled Artichoke Fritters were up next, crispy and crunchy pan-fried bites made with artichokes, which were interestingly delivered with a tiny newspaper full of ‘food gossip’. The Chettinad Shepherd’s Pie arrived looking traditional but tasting wildly indulgent, its juicy, tender chicken along with urulai varuval mash turning the whole dish into instant comfort food. Newto(w)n Chicken Tikka joined in with charred, delectable pieces that delivered bold flavour in every bite.

Just as we settled into our chairs, we heard vigorous churning behind us and turned to see a customer, enthusiastic as a kid on their birthday morning, making his own lassi in the traditional style!

Meanwhile, the mains marked their entry. The Pandara Road Butter Chicken, creamy and perfectly balanced, paired well with Pesto and Parmesan Naan that felt like Italy slipping into Punjab, while the Asparagus and Walnut Pulao proved to be a surprisingly compatible companion with the Butter Chicken.

As we wrapped up, a staff member strolled through loudly announcing “Chai! Chai!” like a railway vendor chasing a moving train, only to be one-upped by a customer who marched in with “Coffee! Coffee!” in perfect railway-station rhythm.

We ended our meal with the pillowy-soft Rasmalai and a fragrant, dreamy Elaneer Payasam that felt like the culinary equivalent of a lullaby after a colourful and entertaining show.

Meal for two: Rs 1,800++

Lunch: 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm

7 pm to 11 pm (currently open for dinner)

At CP Ramaswamy Iyer Road, Alwarpet.

