From Mee Goreng to Jumbo Chicken Satay: A Malaysian food festival that celebrates spice and soul

They say a Malaysian meal isn’t just about the food; it’s about the laughter, the sharing, and the family it nourishes. Asia Kitchen’s ongoing Malaysian Food Festival proves this in every bite, with chef Rajesh Khanna Subramaniam taking us on a whirlwind, flavour-packed tour of Malaysia, all while regaling us with spice secrets and a few cheeky anecdotes along the way.

Malaysian Food Festival: A flavour-packed journey led by Chef Rajesh Khanna Subramaniam

We kicked things off with Sup Kambing Terangkat, a rich, aromatic mutton soup slow-cooked with spices, comfort food at its finest as it was reminiscent of Tamil Nadu’s very own mutton broth simmered to a thick soup. The chef, in full interrogative mode, asked us, “When you had the soup, did you feel the meat or just the spices?” When we responded with ‘spices’, he added, “Indian mutton comes from young goats. Malaysian mutton…not so much”. Turns out, in soup, age really does matter, at least when it comes to goats!

The Jumbo Chicken Satay strutted in next, which were tender skewers of marinated chicken grilled to perfection. We slathered the juicy chicken with creamy peanut gravy, and it was pure heaven as it had a hint of earthiness and a gentle touch of heat from the spices. It came with rice cakes, cucumber, and red onions and yes, it was gone in the blink of an eye.