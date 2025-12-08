Take a culinary voyage through Dindigul’s nostalgic flavours with this new menu

Food has a way of tugging at memories we didn’t even know were still sitting quietly inside us. Ponram’s new dinner menu, Dindigul Nights, taps straight into this emotional pantry. With dishes either shared, inspired, or learnt, this menu echoes the flavours many of us grew up with, served during late evenings in homes, small stalls, and especially in the Dindigul streets. These dishes carried the warmth of everyday cooking that later became the flavours people returned to long after they moved away.
Our culinary journey to Dindigul commenced with the Set parotta—a comforting tangle of salna-soaked parotta topped with crispy bits and a meaty chukka. The taste of it was familiar, warm, and quietly indulgent.
The Meen kolambu idli followed, featuring a tangy and rich fish curry over mini cute idlis. One might be sceptical of trying this combination, but trust us, this duo of idli and fish curry is worth trying. The curry here carried that fishy depth, the kind that reminds you of your meals at your grandmother’s place.
Then came one of the stars of the night: Natham poricha parotta with chicken thokku. We were instructed to crush this crispy parotta, let the salna do its softening magic, and then drag it through the thokku, which was dotted with small, tender chicken pieces. We followed the process diligently, only for the dish to instantly become one of our favourites from the evening. The spices were just right, and the parotta, rustic and honest.
The Kari panniyaram was a gentle surprise—soft, cushiony paniyarams hiding a pocket of spiced mutton inside. This was the first time we were trying this snack with a meaty upgrade. But safe to say that the charm of it is still intact. This one is also available with chicken stuffing.
But the dish that made us pause was the Illan dosai with nethili karuvaadu poondu kuzhambu. A soft dosa paired with a fiery nethili-and-garlic curry, the kind we had never tasted in this form before. The garlic floated on top of the curry, blending well with the anchovies. The dosas were soft and small as opposed to the crispy ones we normally have. When mixed with the curry, every bite carried a beautiful strangeness we instantly loved.
We wrapped up with the Kothu kari idli, proving once again that idlis can be rebellious when they want to be. It was, indeed, a raging combination. These mini idlis, drenched in chicken curry, were comforting, messy and utterly satisfying.
Meal for two: INR 700++. Dinner: 6.30 pm onwards. At Dindigul Ponram, Ashok Nagar.