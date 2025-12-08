Take a culinary voyage through Dindigul’s nostalgic flavours with this new menu

Food has a way of tugging at memories we didn’t even know were still sitting quietly inside us. Ponram’s new dinner menu, Dindigul Nights, taps straight into this emotional pantry. With dishes either shared, inspired, or learnt, this menu echoes the flavours many of us grew up with, served during late evenings in homes, small stalls, and especially in the Dindigul streets. These dishes carried the warmth of everyday cooking that later became the flavours people returned to long after they moved away.

Our culinary journey to Dindigul commenced with the Set parotta—a comforting tangle of salna-soaked parotta topped with crispy bits and a meaty chukka. The taste of it was familiar, warm, and quietly indulgent.

The Meen kolambu idli followed, featuring a tangy and rich fish curry over mini cute idlis. One might be sceptical of trying this combination, but trust us, this duo of idli and fish curry is worth trying. The curry here carried that fishy depth, the kind that reminds you of your meals at your grandmother’s place.