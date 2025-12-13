A diner in Chennai where anime chaos meets precise, balanced plates

Walking into Double Dashi feels less like entering a restaurant and more like stepping into a pop-culture fever dream, with neon accents, anime flashes, and a hum of chaos that’s distinctly Tokyo. But if the walls are loud, the kitchen whispers in precise, layered flavours. As Manoj Padmanabhan, restaurateur, chef, and mixologist puts it, “Everything we do balances finesse in the kitchen with fun in the dining room.”

Anime energy, Japanese flavours and plates built with finesse

The Tokyo green salad makes this clear from the start. Not your creamy Caesar knockoff, but a bowl that really does live up to its name, every shade of green, crisp and translucent. Lettuce and paper-thin radish arrive glossed in a carrot purée dressing, sweet enough to soften the onion rings it clings to. A scatter of tempura “boondi” adds a crunch that feels both playful and oddly nostalgic. Manoj says, “To add crunch, we’ve borrowed from the Indian idea of boondi, using tempura batter to create colorful, crispy mini bites that give the salad a playful texture.”