This diner is a charming time capsule of Chennai’s ’90s Chinese food

When the diner Canton first opened in 1995, it was among the first to introduce a generation of Chennaites to what was then simply called “Chinese food”. Thick gravies, garlic-heavy sauces and glossy noodles were staples that built a loyal clientele. Back then, these dishes weren’t about authenticity; they were about an Indian imagination of China on a plate.

In a city obsessed with reinvention, this diner chooses to stay the same, and that’s precisely the point

The pandemic forced its shutters down, but the restaurant resurfaced in Teynampet again this year. A few months on, in a city where pan-Asian menus keep getting sleeker and more global, Canton remains a time capsule. It still serves the food you remember, the food that shaped how the city first tasted the Orient.

Step inside and nostalgia hits before the first bite. A Buddha statue sits quietly at the entrance, a symbol as familiar as the red accents and fonts that once defined Chineseness in Indian restaurants. Back in the late ’90s, this was how you signalled an “authentic” experience, through décor and symbolism as much as taste. And for many, that memory hasn’t faded.