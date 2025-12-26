A relaunched seaside café on ECR brings global comfort food and cosy vibes

Chennai rarely gives us weather worth romanticising, so when there’s a nip in the air, you grab the moment and a table near the sea. That’s exactly how we found ourselves heading to the newly relaunched The Mayflower Café at Palavakkam on ECR.

Comfort food by the sea: A cosy cafe relaunched on ECR

The drive there tested our patience and our car’s suspension, with Google Maps leading us through roads that felt more like dares than directions. But the second we walked in, every pothole disappeared from our memory. The café felt warm, the kind of place where time slows down and conversations linger. And yes, for those who love the gram, there’s a selfie corner too. There’s also a brand-new kids’ play area, which means the little ones are happily occupied while parents get to sip, snack, and breathe in peace.

We kicked things off with a Vietnamese pho, a soothing bowl of noodles and fresh herbs, lifted by a sharp squeeze of lime, comfort with a kick that washed away the fatigue of the long drive.

What followed was nothing short of a starter marathon. First to hit the table were the Kandhari chicken skewers that were smoky, sticky, and glossed with a pomegranate glaze that nailed the sweet–tangy–spicy balance. Then came the Paneer satay skewers, grilled beautifully and generously coated in a creamy peanut sauce. Normally, paneer doesn’t get our heart racing, but this one was something we would go back to.