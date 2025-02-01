A culinary journey through Asia

If you’re in Chennai and craving something beyond the usual Chinese takeout or momos, The Great Pan-Asian Fest at Le Royal Meridien is the place to be. Curated by Chef Daniel Kumar, the festival brings a true taste of Asia to the city, featuring an exciting lineup of dishes from Thailand, Malaysia, Mongolia, and beyond.

“We wanted to showcase the true diversity of Asian cuisine—not just Indo-Chinese and street food, but authentic flavours from across the continent,” shared Chef Daniel. “Expect everything from Peking duck and Som Tam to Nasi Goreng.”

We had the pleasure of sampling some of the festival’s highlights, and let’s just say, it’s an experience worth every bite.

The Laksa soup was a standout, with a rich, aromatic broth balancing heat, spice, and a subtle coconut sweetness. It was warming and deeply satisfying, with silky noodles and tender chicken adding the perfect texture.

Next, the Chicken tempura impressed with its light yet crispy batter, made with potato starch for an extra crunch. The chicken and vegetables inside remained tender and flavourful, showcasing true tempura mastery.

The Chicken dim sums, served steaming hot in a bamboo basket, were delicate and juicy, each bite bursting with perfectly seasoned meat. The freshness and care in their preparation were evident in every mouthful.

The Korean chicken offered a balanced flavour profile, with a hint of sweetness offset by gentle heat. The crispy coating added a satisfying crunch, and the subtle spice built up beautifully with each bite.

For dessert, the Fried ice cream was a must-try. Encased in a crisp golden shell, the ice cream inside remained perfectly frozen, creating a delightful contrast between the warm, crunchy exterior and the cold, creamy centre.

Think you’ve had Asian food? Try this festival and think again—you won’t regret it.

Meal for one: ₹2,195++. From 7 pm to 11 pm. On till February 4. At Le Royal Meridien