When it comes to biriyani, it’s more than just food — it’s an experience, a memory, and a cultural treasure, all rolled into one. So, when Fillbelly, a delivery-only biriyani service, sent us a generous serving of their signature dish, we couldn’t wait to dive into one of India’s most beloved meals, delivered straight to our door.

As we unboxed the parcel, the rich aroma of wood-fired biriyani wafted in the air, instantly transporting us to the bustling streets of namma city. While the city offers countless biriyani spots, Fillbelly stands out with its traditional Tamil Muslim cooking method — slow-cooked over firewood. This technique, which infuses the rice with a smoky flavour, reminded us of the biriyani served at Muslim weddings across the state.

The fragrant rice, perfectly cooked, was paired with succulent pieces of mutton that were fall-off-the-bone tender. Every bite was a delightful explosion of flavours. Alongside the biriyani, we were treated to a Kathirikkai masala, a tangy biriyani brinjal curry, a traditional accompaniment cooked with a blend of simple Indian spices. The cool, creamy raita, a side dish of curd mixed with veggies and herbs, complemented the spices perfectly, adding a refreshing touch to the rich flavours.

No biriyani meal is complete without a side dish, and the fiery Chicken 65 was a treat in itself. This popular South Indian dish, deep-fried with marinated chicken, curry leaves, and green chilies, packed a bold punch. The zesty, spicy chicken was irresistible, leaving us craving for more.