Indulge in a month-long celebration of fine dining at this resto bar in Chennai

February, the month of love, calls for moments of togetherness, indulgence, and delightful culinary experiences. If you are looking for the perfect way to unwind with your partner over an exquisite meal, we have just the recommendation for you. In celebration of its fifth anniversary, Black Orchid is rolling out a special five-course menu designed for couples—available all-month long. We decided to give it a try and break it down for you.

For those who appreciate a fine glass of wine, the experience kicks off on a high note. Our evening began with a pour of a non-sparkling white wine. The first course featured the Bo creamy maki, a delectable vegetarian sushi, that impressed us instantly. This isn’t your typical sushi roll—it is elevated with a unique crunchy exterior that added a delightful contrast to the creamy, melt-in-your-mouth filling of cheese and avocado. The balance of textures and flavours made it one of the standout dishes on the menu. With wine on the side, we finished the dish in no time.

Next on the menu was Avocado and chimichurri chicken salad with lemon garlic dressing. The chicken pieces, which were well cooked, balanced seamlessly with avocado, lettuce, and capsicum. The zesty flavour further elevated the salad altogether. We sipped a gin-based cocktail, Pandanus, along with it. Must say that the drink with pandan gin, basil, lime and soda was refreshing.

Following this came a platter of some delectable culinary treats. The Butter garlic prawns were the tender and juiciest prawns we have had in a while. On the other hand, the Sun-dried tomato paneer satay was soft, well-marinated and grilled to perfection.

The Spanakopita, which resembled cheese puffs, had subtle flavours and was light. The Japanese chicken meatball skewers, meanwhile, was juicy. Credit goes to the flavourful sauce, which made the dish stand out.