Check out this ultimate Malaysian fare in Chennai

We first tried the Roti jala, a delicate lace turmeric crepe, resembling a cross between idiyappam and appam. Paired with a hearty chicken and potato curry, the dish balanced the mild sweetness of the crepe with the deep, comforting spice of the curry. Next, the Tauhu sumbat bakar, crispy golden beancurd stuffed with crunchy julienned vegetables and crushed peanuts, offered a delightful contrast between the warm, nutty tofu and the freshness of the stuffing.

The spicy soy sauce on the side added just the right kick. Another standout was the Satay ayam, grilled to smoky perfection over charcoal. The marinated chicken skewers, coated in a fragrant blend of turmeric, lemongrass, and spices, were succulent and packed with flavour. Paired with nasi impit (compressed rice), fresh red onion, cucumber, and the signature thick spicey soy sauce, this dish stood out.