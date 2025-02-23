Check out this ultimate Malaysian fare in Chennai

Returning with much anticipation, Echoes of Malaysia, curated by renowned Chef Asaari, brings back beloved fan favourites while introducing exciting new dishes. With ingredients sourced directly from Malaysia, authenticity is at the heart of this festival, making every bite a nostalgic trip to the streets and kitchens of Malaysia.
We first tried the Roti jala, a delicate lace turmeric crepe, resembling a cross between idiyappam and appam. Paired with a hearty chicken and potato curry, the dish balanced the mild sweetness of the crepe with the deep, comforting spice of the curry. Next, the Tauhu sumbat bakar, crispy golden beancurd stuffed with crunchy julienned vegetables and crushed peanuts, offered a delightful contrast between the warm, nutty tofu and the freshness of the stuffing.
The spicy soy sauce on the side added just the right kick. Another standout was the Satay ayam, grilled to smoky perfection over charcoal. The marinated chicken skewers, coated in a fragrant blend of turmeric, lemongrass, and spices, were succulent and packed with flavour. Paired with nasi impit (compressed rice), fresh red onion, cucumber, and the signature thick spicey soy sauce, this dish stood out.
Moving on to the mains, we were spoiled for choice. The Nasi goreng kerabu, a village-style fried rice, arrived as a vibrant plate of colours and aromas. Each spoonful was layered with herbs like kesom leaves, ulam raja, and ginger flower, while the addition of salted fish and prawns gave it a bold umami kick.
The Lamb shank kerutup, slow-braised to fall-off-the-bone tenderness, was deeply spiced and rich. The coconut milk and desiccated coconut gave it a creamy mouthfeel, while the kaffir lime leaves added a subtle citrusy aroma. For those craving seafood, the Udang galah goreng berlada was a fiery delight—wok-fried tiger prawns coated in a fragrant red chilli paste, enhanced by the warmth of shallots, ginger, garlic, and lime leaves.
The Sambal goreng johor was a beautiful medley of textures and flavours—long beans, white beancurd, beancurd sheets, glass noodles, and potatoes, all stir-fried in a bold red chilli paste with fermented soya beans. This dish was the perfect side, bringing a mix of spice, savouriness, and crunch to the meal.
To end on a sweet note, the desserts were a true celebration of Malaysian flavours. The Onde-onde, glutinous rice balls filled with molten palm sugar, were soft and chewy, bursting with caramel-like sweetness upon the first bite. The Pengat Pisang Bersago, a warm and comforting dessert, combined braised bananas, tapioca pearls, coconut milk, and palm sugar into a silky, fragrant delight. The subtle floral note from the screw pine leaves tied everything together beautifully.
Meal for two: Rs 2,500++. From 7 pm to 11pm. At Mr. Ong, Park Hyatt, Guindy.