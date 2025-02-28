Ceylon tales

We love our crustaceans, so when we were told about the upcoming Sri Lankan food festival at Taj Vivanta on the IT Expressway, we were thrilled because it meant a gala time and we were not crabbing about it. But on to the food, the first course was expectantly Mulligatawny soup. This he name originates from the Tamil words miḷagu and thanneer, literally, "pepper-water". It is a cousin of the Rasam and plays a major role in the food of this region. It was accompanied by red rice with coconut and beetroot and tasted excellent – we just loved the taste of the lentils. A nice, refreshing way to start a meal. The first proper course was the Negambo prawn curry. Cooked in delicious coconut milk with moringa leaves, we just loved the taste of this particular prawn curry and couldn’t help going for seconds. The thick yellow curry was perfectly balanced and went very well with Sri Lankan yellow rice, cooked with a perfect amalgamation of spices and raisins. Originally, Keeri Samba rice is used but since that is difficult to procure here, basmati has been used and the lovely sweet-tangy taste sits perfectly on your palate.

Our next course was Amba maluwa. This green mango curry recipe is a slightly different version of the sweet and spicy mango curry, and is cooked with the skin on. It tastes a little sour because of the raw mangoes, but goes very well with red rice. Naturally, we were waiting for the main dish of the afternoon and this came in the form of Jaffna style crab curry, an aromatic curry made with fresh crab, inspired by the bold spices and coastal flavours of the northern Jaffna region. This one featured (besides the crab) flavours which were sweet, salty, spicy – almost a smoky roasted curry liquid with lots of coconut milk, curry leaves, fried onions, and a little ginger. You also get flavours heavy on fennel, cardamom, and nutmeg, creating a layered flavor explosion. The way to eat it best? Our favourite was egg hoppers – served hot and steaming! The crab curry was definitely a highlight not to be missed.