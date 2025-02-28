Transport your taste buds to Venice at this Chennai food festival

Here’s your chance to step into the heart of Venice, without leaving Chennai. Focaccia is hosting Carnevale Delights, a culinary tribute to the grandeur of Carnevale di Venezia. Known for its extravagant masks, lively celebrations, and rich traditions, the Venetian festival also boasts a distinct culinary heritage. This special menu brings a taste of that festive spirit to the table, with dishes that highlight the bold, comforting flavours of Venetian cuisine.
We kicked off this culinary trail with Polpette di ricotta. This fried ricotta ball was soft, fluffy and creamy with sauce on the sides.
Next starter on the table was Fritto misto al lime e pepe nero, salsa arrabbiata. The dish featured deep-fried baby calamari and prawns. Both calamari and prawns were crispy and slightly dry outside but tender inside. However, we felt it tasted better with the arrabbiata sauce.
It was then time for some wood-fired pizzas. First up was Bufalina. You would love this if you are not a fan of dry pizzas. This cheesy and slightly oily pizza had tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella bocconcini, heirloom cherry tomatoes, and basil on it.
We also loved the Pollo & pesto pizza. With pesto as the base and with mozzarella, spicy chicken, cherry tomatoes and smoked scamorza cheese on it, the pizza was one of our favourites from the menu.
Coming to the main course, we started with Pasta al gorgonzola e radicchio, which we felt was more on the healthier side. Rich in fusilli with gorgonzola, radicchio, baby spinach and parmesan cheese, the dish was subtle yet satisfying.
We were then served Risi e bisi, featuring carnaroli risotto rice as the base with chicken toppings. With the creaminess of Parmesan cheese balancing the flavours, this dish was delectable.
We ended our gastronomy journey with delicious tiramisu.
Carnevale Delights is on till March 2.Meal for two: INR 3,000 (Ala Carte).
From 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm, and 7 pm to 11 pm. At Hyatt Regency Chennai, Teynampet.
