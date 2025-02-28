Transport your taste buds to Venice at this Chennai food festival

Here’s your chance to step into the heart of Venice, without leaving Chennai. Focaccia is hosting Carnevale Delights, a culinary tribute to the grandeur of Carnevale di Venezia. Known for its extravagant masks, lively celebrations, and rich traditions, the Venetian festival also boasts a distinct culinary heritage. This special menu brings a taste of that festive spirit to the table, with dishes that highlight the bold, comforting flavours of Venetian cuisine.

We kicked off this culinary trail with Polpette di ricotta. This fried ricotta ball was soft, fluffy and creamy with sauce on the sides.

Next starter on the table was Fritto misto al lime e pepe nero, salsa arrabbiata. The dish featured deep-fried baby calamari and prawns. Both calamari and prawns were crispy and slightly dry outside but tender inside. However, we felt it tasted better with the arrabbiata sauce.

It was then time for some wood-fired pizzas. First up was Bufalina. You would love this if you are not a fan of dry pizzas. This cheesy and slightly oily pizza had tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella bocconcini, heirloom cherry tomatoes, and basil on it.