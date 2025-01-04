Getting in the mood

Paneer ghee roast was next, and its super spicy nature made us wanting more. So we had a refreshing mint and vodka cocktail, while munching on the Hongkong crispy mushrooms. Cooked quite well and with no trace of any extra oil, these were a delight to the palate as well. However, we were by now craving for some seafood, so it was the turn of prawns in butter garlic. Chef’s expertise really shown through here as the prawns dripping with butter really felt good to taste. There were other starters too in the menu, but by now we were getting pretty full, so decided to move into the main course mode.

Naturally, we had to try the biriyani here as it is the yardstick of many a restaurant here. The chicken biriyani was quite flavourful with soft, tasty pieces and overall spicing just perfect - it was neither hot nor very spicy, yet retained all the flavours that one looks for. For vegetarians, there is a Subz biriyani as well. Dessert is something that has a special place in our hearts, and their version of the Apple crumble with whipped cream and a cherry was truly unique. The whipped cream balanced the sweetness of the apple crumble and together with the mint leaf presented a very unique flavour.

The food at Vibe is unique in its taste compared to other restobars. Add a proper dance area, a nice sound system with unique show pieces, and you have a nice weekend place to hang out. Another notable thing is that they have one of the best mixologists in the bar for an array of superbly made cocktails which are not to be missed.

Price for 2: INR 2000++ (without alcohol)

12pm to 12 am, all days

At: Vibe, T.Nagar.