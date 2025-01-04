Salt of the Sea

There is no greater feeling in the world than a nice leisurely brunch with copious amounts of good food, polished down with great alcohol. This is exactly the kind of treat you are in for, if you decide to partake of the brunch at C Salt, the seaside restaurant of the Sheraton Grand Resort & Spa at Mahabalipuram. Just a short drive on the ECR brings you to this expansive property, but it is the new brunch menu here that is simply very good. A lot of the food and drink has been curated by Chef Koushik Shankar, a.k.a The Mad Chef.

Grills are supposed to be healthy and at C Salt, you can get it done exactly as you like it. We started off with the Mutton roast. The marination was excellent, as was the grilling. You could taste the goodness of the meat and it was not overly chewy. Full marks to the Chef on this. There was some roast chicken as well, and this was quite flavourful. The roasting again was just right, and a bit of brown sauce on the side elevated the taste levels. The most important thing on the menu however was ‘Catch of the day’. Fresh seafood brought in from the morning lined up a side of the grill, and one could order whatever cooking type they fancied. We decided to get some butter garlic crab and prawns, with hot appams and it came out really well. We were tempted to order another round, but decided against as we had to sample the regular fare as well.