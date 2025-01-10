A culinary journey under the stars at Chennai's new rooftop lounge

It’s not often that one gets to feel the nip in the air in namma Chennai. As the night fell last weekend, we turned up at Chaptr, the newly launched rooftop bar at Quality Sabari Inn Grand amid the hustle and bustle of T Nagar, to dine under the stars. There were three options to embark on our culinary odyssey — an open rooftop, an enclosed rooftop, and a typical bar set-up that can host up to 120 people at a time. We opted for the open rooftop — high above all the noise — where we toasted to the city lights with beverages that were as cool as the weather that night.

Our gastronomic journey kickstarted with crispy Podi idli croquettes that arrived with Poondu chutney. These soft idlis, crumbled and seasoned with some fiery gunpowder, were a delight to savour and we tucked in more than one. While the flavour of the podi gave us a taste of familiarity, the packaging of the podi idli was all new. The garlic chutney completely upped the flavour. We downed some Summer crush, a refreshing concoction of cranberry juice, elderflower syrup, and soda, to go along with the scrumptious starter.