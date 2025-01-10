A sylvan escape: Tranquility and taste collide at this hidden gem in Chennai

Exploring the vegetarian options, we tried the Anardhana paneer tikka, paneer marinated in pomegranate powder, grilled to perfection, resulting in a harmonious smoky flavour with a hint of sweetness, topped with fresh pomegranate pearls for added crunch.

For mains, we dug into the Lucknowi nalli biriyani, prepared in traditional dum style. The staff carved out the massive bone marrow for us. The biriyani made with basmati rice comes topped with a handful of caramelised onions and fried cashews with a side of Burhani raita. The biriyani’s subtle sweetness added depth to the flavour layers.

We couldn’t resist ordering their most raved-about dessert, Rasmalai tres leches, to end our meal on a sweet note—and now we understand what all the hype was about.

Meal for two: Rs 1,500++. From 11 am to 11 pm. At Harrington Road, Kilpauk.