A sylvan escape: Tranquility and taste collide at this hidden gem in Chennai

Hemmed in by plants both inside the diner and out, Hundreds Bistro offers a subtle sylvan respite from our concrete jungle and everyday hustle. Among the various dining areas at the bistro, our favourite was the small recessed space with floor-to-ceiling glass that offers a view of a massive retail store right across the road, allowing us to window shop, literally, while enjoying our meal.
Aptly named The Mad Chef, Chef Kaushik, has curated Hundred’s fusion menu with great care, ensuring the essence of both cultures involved is preserved despite the experimentation. We sampled new additions to the menu, and to our delight, each one exceeded our expectations. And the bistro takes a stand against the ketchup culture, preferring more sophisticated condiments to accompany their dishes.
We began with a classic, Hot chocolate, topped generously with slivers of white, milk, and dark chocolate. The drink was a bit thin in consistency to our liking but makes up for it with its richness and is just sweet enough to guard us from post-lunch siesta kicking in. Next, a series of fusion starters arrived at our table.
First up were Kunafa prawns, marinated jumbo prawns, battered and wrapped in kunafa and fried. Unlike the usual presentation in shot glasses, these were served in mini chai cups set in a wooden holder, reminiscent of the ones you get in local tea shops. The cups were halffilled with tandoori mayo, with the prawns nestled on top, perfectly cooked and juicy.
We also tried the Romesco macchi tikka—large cubes of boneless fish, cooked in tandoori and drizzled with Romesco sauce. This was served with fresh lettuce salad and pickled onions, the fish so tender it fell apart easily.
Next were the Lucknowi mutton galouti kebabs. Rich, bite-sized, melt-in-your-mouth kebabs served on mini Sheermal roti, topped with pickled onions and micro-greens, stole the show.
Exploring the vegetarian options, we tried the Anardhana paneer tikka, paneer marinated in pomegranate powder, grilled to perfection, resulting in a harmonious smoky flavour with a hint of sweetness, topped with fresh pomegranate pearls for added crunch.
For mains, we dug into the Lucknowi nalli biriyani, prepared in traditional dum style. The staff carved out the massive bone marrow for us. The biriyani made with basmati rice comes topped with a handful of caramelised onions and fried cashews with a side of Burhani raita. The biriyani’s subtle sweetness added depth to the flavour layers.
We couldn’t resist ordering their most raved-about dessert, Rasmalai tres leches, to end our meal on a sweet note—and now we understand what all the hype was about.
Meal for two: Rs 1,500++. From 11 am to 11 pm. At Harrington Road, Kilpauk.