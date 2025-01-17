Savour the flavours of the world at this eco-friendly breakfast buffet in Chennai

There’s breakfast buffet, and then there’s The Great Sunshine Breakfast buffet curated by Executive Chef Kishore Kumar Neethi at GRT Hotels & Resorts, a medley of local and international flavours, and a dollop of eco-consciousness that delights both the palate and the planet. With reforestation programmes offsetting the carbon footprint of its buffets, GRT Hotels reminds us that indulgence can be mindful and with a plethora of food rich in vitamin D, tells us that indulgence can be deliciously healthy too.
Our culinary journey began with a vibrant platter of vitamin D rich fruits. Kiwi, grapefruit, papaya, pineapple, and orange not only added a burst of freshness to our plates but also to our morning mood.
Next, we indulged in Eggs Florentine—perfectly poached egg atop sautéed spinach and a toasted English muffin with creamy hollandaise sauce, was a savoury delight.
On the lighter side, the Salmon sandwich with delicate slices of smoked fish and a cheese platter featuring Brie, Swiss, Cheddar, and Gruyere, complemented by crackers, almonds, and figs, brought a touch of elegance to our table.
For something heartier, the non-vegetarian offerings included cold cuts, meat gravies paired with freshly baked breads. The plant-based section wowed us with a range of South Indian, North Indian, and continental options. Milletbased dishes like Quinoa upma and Ragi sevai cater to gluten-free diners, alongside a selection of delightful pastries.
We couldn’t leave without satiating our South Indian palates. Fluffy Appams paired with coconut milk and crispy dosas with varieties of chutneys had us savouring every bite.
For a sweet ending, we sampled honey straight from the comb—a delightful new experience—and indulged in more vegan delights, which were every bit as satisfying as their traditional counterparts. The Ragi cake, a vegan treat, stole the show—crumbly, moist, and subtly sweet, it was the perfect guiltfree indulgence. If you’ re looking for a breakfast that’s as thoughtful and healthy as it is delicious, this breakfast buffet is a must-try.
Meal for one: Rs 1,234++ 6.30 am to 10.30 am. At Radisson Blu Hotel & Suites GRT Chennai, Pazavanthangal