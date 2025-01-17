Savour the flavours of the world at this eco-friendly breakfast buffet in Chennai

For something heartier, the non-vegetarian offerings included cold cuts, meat gravies paired with freshly baked breads. The plant-based section wowed us with a range of South Indian, North Indian, and continental options. Milletbased dishes like Quinoa upma and Ragi sevai cater to gluten-free diners, alongside a selection of delightful pastries.

We couldn’t leave without satiating our South Indian palates. Fluffy Appams paired with coconut milk and crispy dosas with varieties of chutneys had us savouring every bite.

For a sweet ending, we sampled honey straight from the comb—a delightful new experience—and indulged in more vegan delights, which were every bit as satisfying as their traditional counterparts. The Ragi cake, a vegan treat, stole the show—crumbly, moist, and subtly sweet, it was the perfect guiltfree indulgence. If you’ re looking for a breakfast that’s as thoughtful and healthy as it is delicious, this breakfast buffet is a must-try.

Meal for one: Rs 1,234++ 6.30 am to 10.30 am. At Radisson Blu Hotel & Suites GRT Chennai, Pazavanthangal