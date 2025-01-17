This Chennai restaurant provides a taste of South India’s vibrant flavours and timeless recipes

It’s not often that you see an entire restaurant staff donning white veshti and sattai, welcoming guests with a warm Vanakkam at the entrance. Upon arriving at Una Villa Traditional, nestled in the heart of Adyar, we were immediately struck by the power of food to unite people. The budget-friendly restaurant doles out some vibrant South Indian flavours, showcasing how food can bring people from different states together and celebrate shared traditions.
And we did witness a harmony of flavours on our plate through some time-honoured recipes. Our meal began with Uppu kari, a classic Tamil Nadu dish featuring spicy stir-fried mutton with red chillies, curry leaves, and shallots. The smokey, vibrant mutton cubes delivered a fiery kick. This was complemented by the crunch of cashew nuts, which added a delightful touch to the dish, and we dug into it.
Next on the menu was Pacha masala meen fry, a fillet of seer fish marinated with homemade spicy green masala and griddled on tawa. The fish had an enticing gleaming green hue, but the taste was a bit milder than we had anticipated. Perhaps we should have tried it before the Uppu kari to balance the flavours better.
The vegetarian starter came in the form of Paneer Monica, a creative dish featuring paneer coated with gram flour and tossed in yoghurt and spices. The addition of green chillies gave it an extra zing and we relished this one too.
Among the chicken options, we opted for Ramu thatha’s kozhi kebab, a traditional recipe from Pudukottai, Tamil Nadu. This grilled, skewered chicken had an intriguing Arabian twist—flavoured with crushed pepper and coconut milk, which gave it a unique and delicious character. It was definitely a highlight of the meal!
We then dived into some delectable Thalassery fish biriyani, a dish traditionally served during festive occasions in northern Kerala. Every bite felt like a celebration, transporting us to the Malabar region, even as the rich aroma made it feel like Eid had come early.
Unfortunately, we couldn’t sample dishes from all the South Indian states, as we were already quite full. But soon we were served some sweet happiness and we had to save room for the same. The Kavuni arisi halwa, a comforting Chettinad speciality made from black rice and coconut milk, was the perfect warm finish to our hearty lunch. And to end on a refreshing note, we rejoiced in the Elaneer payasam, a South Indian dessert made with tender coconut water, tender coconut flesh, and reduced milk. It was a light, sweet finale to a delicious meal.
Meal for one person: `500 onwards. Lunch - 12 noon to 4 pm
Dinner - 6 pm to 11 pm
