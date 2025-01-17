This Chennai restaurant provides a taste of South India’s vibrant flavours and timeless recipes

Next on the menu was Pacha masala meen fry, a fillet of seer fish marinated with homemade spicy green masala and griddled on tawa. The fish had an enticing gleaming green hue, but the taste was a bit milder than we had anticipated. Perhaps we should have tried it before the Uppu kari to balance the flavours better.

The vegetarian starter came in the form of Paneer Monica, a creative dish featuring paneer coated with gram flour and tossed in yoghurt and spices. The addition of green chillies gave it an extra zing and we relished this one too.

Among the chicken options, we opted for Ramu thatha’s kozhi kebab, a traditional recipe from Pudukottai, Tamil Nadu. This grilled, skewered chicken had an intriguing Arabian twist—flavoured with crushed pepper and coconut milk, which gave it a unique and delicious character. It was definitely a highlight of the meal!

We then dived into some delectable Thalassery fish biriyani, a dish traditionally served during festive occasions in northern Kerala. Every bite felt like a celebration, transporting us to the Malabar region, even as the rich aroma made it feel like Eid had come early.