Chennai’s spiciest new opening serves pure North comfort

The Paneer lababdhar is a buttery, mellow dream, less aggressive than your usual makhani, but far more addictive. The Patiala murgh gravy stands out for its creativity, chicken and sautéed onions wrapped in an omelette, paired with two gravies for maximum drama. This one is for those who have trouble deciding which gravy to order.

For desserts, we had the Kesar kulfi. Rich and creamy kulfi, swimming in a fragrant saffron-pista milk with walnuts, edible flowers, and cereals, indulgent without being overwhelming.

Meal for two: ₹1,800. Open from 12 pm to 11 pm, Sunday to Thursday, and until 12 am on Fridays and Saturdays. At J B Khanna Jag Tirth, Anna Nagar East.

