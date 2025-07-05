Chennai’s spiciest new opening serves pure North comfort

There’s a reason North Indian food is a comfort cuisine, and The New Punjab Club, the latest spot making noise in the city’s dining scene, reminds us exactly why. With a menu that leans into old-school classics and polished presentation, this isn’t your usual butter chicken dhaba, but something warmer, richer, and a little more elevated.
We started with the Amritsari drink, a refreshing tangy and masala-forward welcome drink, that set the tone. The Papdi chaat delivered crunch, tang, and nostalgia in every bite, and the Murgh badami shorba, an almond chicken soup, was light, peppery, and comforting enough to sip on straight from the bowl. Not heavy, not greasy, just the right prelude to the mains.
The tandoor appetisers are where the kitchen really flexes. The Tiger prawn tikka is a winner. Juicy and spiced just right with a hit of mint chutney that complements without overpowering. The Galouti kebab was buttery soft and mildly flavoured. The Chandi makhan malai tikka, an Old Delhi-style chicken tikka with butter and cream sauce, was tender and luxe without trying too hard.
And then came the stars. The Dal makhani is better than most versions we’ve had in the city, slow-cooked, creamy, and begging for naan. The Murgh dum biriyani stands on its own with fragrant basmati and delicate spice, but pair it with their Mutton rogan josh (tender meat, balanced gravy, not too thick) and a spoon of cold raita, and you’ve basically hit North Indian nirvana.
The Paneer lababdhar is a buttery, mellow dream, less aggressive than your usual makhani, but far more addictive. The Patiala murgh gravy stands out for its creativity, chicken and sautéed onions wrapped in an omelette, paired with two gravies for maximum drama. This one is for those who have trouble deciding which gravy to order.
For desserts, we had the Kesar kulfi. Rich and creamy kulfi, swimming in a fragrant saffron-pista milk with walnuts, edible flowers, and cereals, indulgent without being overwhelming.
Meal for two: ₹1,800. Open from 12 pm to 11 pm, Sunday to Thursday, and until 12 am on Fridays and Saturdays. At J B Khanna Jag Tirth, Anna Nagar East.
