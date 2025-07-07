This new vegetarian haunt has something for all, be it the Jains, the Gen Z, or anyone in between

We also tried the Creamy mushroom crostini, which features mascarpone mushroom sauce and sautéed mushrooms on a sourdough bread slice. And yes, there’s feta on top because the only thing better than cheese is two cheeses.

Our last plate, the Tex-Mex bowl, didn’t reinvent the wheel but it definitely fed our soul. Soft grilled paneer, salsa, sour cream, and lemon coriander rice, we were full, happy, and ready for a nap.

Meal for two: ₹1,200++. From 12.30 pm to 10 pm, and 7 pm to 11 pm. At Harleys Road, Davidpuram, Kilpauk.

