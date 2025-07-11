A resto-bar brings drama, flavour, and a dash of nostalgia to Chennai

Then came the Ravioli rumble, a game changer. Creamy mascarpone, sweet corn, and spinach in perfect bite-sized parcels—comfort food at its finest. The BBQ pork bites, slow-cooked and seasoned with herbs, were a hit and vanished fast. We wanted seconds.

The coin parotta with chicken curry had a tomato-forward gravy but lacked depth. The chicken ghee roast on appam leaned more Tamil than Mangalorean with a light coconut finish. But the star of the show? The BBQ pork ribs, perfectly balanced with mash and salad.

We ended with a saffron tres leches, fluffy and lightly scented, topped with almonds and blueberries, a sweet goodbye.

Meal for two: ₹2,200++. Open from 11 am to 11 pm at Jekyll & Hyde, Keppel Street, Porur.

