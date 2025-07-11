Nostalgic flavours from Coimbatore make a grand debut in Chennai

The flavours arrived wrapped in nostalgia, packaged in an elegant hamper that teased what was inside. We gingerly unwrapped the hamper like a gardener pruning rose petals and first tried the Gulkhand Biscuit, a delightful blend of rose petals and creamy cashew that had our taste buds dancing in joy. The subtle floral sweetness and nutty richness created a perfect balance, making each bite feel like a celebration. Then came the Badam Rose Laddu, a fragrant fusion of almonds and rose that tasted as luxurious as it sounds. It’s the kind of treat that lingers in your memory long after the last crumb has vanished.

The rains had just taken a breather, and we decided to perk up the gloom in the air with some Muthusaram Murukku, a traditional delicacy often made during festive occasions. But honestly, who needs a special occasion when these deep-fried delights can be enjoyed any time of the year? We dove into the Garlic Murukku, a crispy, golden spiral with hints of caramelised garlic and earthy rice flour, a perfect accompaniment to some hot, piping tea. It was so good, one of our colleagues couldn’t help but exclaim, “You must be really lucky to taste this in Coimbatore.”

We also enjoyed a burst of tangy flavour with their Idli podi and a bold, zesty Ginger garlic pickle.

