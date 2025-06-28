Explore South Indian vegetarian cuisine at a new spot in Teynampet, Chennai

We might love to savour food from across the world, but the sizzle of a dosa on a cast iron can still sound like symphony to our ears. Because for us, South Indian food is not just comfort food, but a culinary love affair that lasts a lifetime. So, when Tamarind Tales, the newest South Indian restaurant entered the Chennai food scene, we decided to give it a try.

Chennai eatery serves authentic vegetarian South Indian flavours

When we arrived, the restaurateurs were in a flurry of last-minute preparations, racing against the clock to get everything ready. Yet, the pre-launch buzz didn’t stop them from making sure we were made comfortable.

The restaurant’s concept is simple—to bring the full spectrum of South Indian cuisine under one roof. While the service at the 70+ (36 sitting) seater is largely self-serve, it’s a far cry from a typical darshini. Here, tables are neatly arranged, offering a more relaxed dining experience where you pick up your food and return to your seat.

We settled at a table by the window, which gave us a front-row view of the organised chaos still unfolding just outside. We observed the kolam pattern adorning the walls and the photo frames exhibiting the myriad varieties of South Indian saris.

Soon, it was time to dive into the meal, and our culinary journey began with a serving of mini idlis. These bite-sized delights were tossed in the restaurant’s signature chilli garlic mix, giving them a distinct crunch, a house speciality, we’re told.