Amra Mango Festival: A culinary celebration of India’s beloved fruit, mango

When life gives you mangoes, it’s only right to savour them. At Amra, a mango festival curated by food historian Rakesh Raghunathan held at Wild Garden Café, Amethyst, it was time for us to take a breather from our swamped schedules, slow down, and reconnect with a fruit that has inspired umpteen memories. We alighted on a chair facing the picturesque view of the lush garden and braced ourselves for some mango magic.
Soon, we realised that this was more than just a feast for the palate. We were on a culinary odyssey that spanned from traditional recipes to contemporary interpretations, each dish a thoughtful ode to the mango. We were served a Mango Margarita, a vibrant blend of ripe mango, tequila, lime, orange juice, and a touch of chilli salt, and it delivered the perfect tropical kick. What truly stood out was the subtle heat balanced with a tangy twist, making it ideal refreshment for a balmy afternoon.
Our meal kicked off with Mango Crostini, crispy papdis topped with ripe mango, cream cheese, and a hint of fresh mint. The crunchy papdi and juicy mango slices came together beautifully, which was sweet meeting savoury in perfect harmony. As we relished the starter, the chef regaled us with the stories behind the flavours, revealing hidden layers of meaning in every bite.
Next, we were treated to Mango Mayhem, a vibrant platter of mango medley. It featured a bold burst of ripe mango salsa, tangy raw mango salsa, aam ka launji, and thenga manga pattani hummus, all served with crunchy papads and crackers. The unique twist of thenga manga pattani, typically a beachside favourite, transformed into hummus was a pleasant surprise, and we couldn’t get enough of it. The combination of mango salsa, raw mango salsa, and aam ka launji was a real crowd-pleaser.
Then came the Mango Chickpea Avocado Salad, a light and zesty dish with sweet mango, creamy avocado, hearty chickpeas, and a mango dressing that tied it all together. The crispy chickpeas added an extra crunch, making every bite an interesting contrast in textures.
The non-vegetarian in us was tickled pink when it was time for Aam kasundi murg tikka, grilled chicken marinated in a fiery raw mango mustard sauce, steeped for hours. The result was a smoky, tangy delight that we think was the highlight of the menu.
Moving on to the mains, we dug into the Avakkai Biriyani, a fragrant seeraga samba rice biriyani infused with Andhra Avakkai pickle. It was a burst of flavours with just the right balance of spice. Alongside, we tried Akki Otti from Coorg paired with Jodhpuri Aam Subzi. Who would’ve thought a mango curry could blend so seamlessly with the dish? The combo was unexpected, but absolutely delicious.
To finish, we had some Mamidikaya Chicken, Andhra-style Spicy Chicken, slow-cooked in a zesty raw mango gravy, served with rice. The Mango Chilli Chicken rounded off the meal, a crispy chicken coated in a spicy-sweet mango chilli glaze, offering the perfect balance of heat and sweetness.
We elevated our sweet experience with a Mango tart, a luscious dessert featuring a buttery, crisp crust topped with juicy, ripe mango slices and a glossy glaze. The combination of the tart’s crunch and the natural sweetness of the mango was simply delightful.
Next came the Mango Bhappa Doi, a traditional Bengali steamed yogurt dessert infused with the rich, tangy sweetness of ripe mangoes—one of our absolute favourites. We ended on a high note with the Mango Meringue—airy meringue paired with silky mango, caramel, mascarpone cream, and custard, all layered into a dessert that was delicate, sweet, and perfectly summery.
Meal for one: `1,500 (AI, approx)
June 20 to 30
10 am to 10.30 pm
At Amethyst, Royapettah
sangeetha.p@newindianexpress.com
X-@psangeetha2112
