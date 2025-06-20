Amra Mango Festival: A culinary celebration of India’s beloved fruit, mango

Then came the Mango Chickpea Avocado Salad, a light and zesty dish with sweet mango, creamy avocado, hearty chickpeas, and a mango dressing that tied it all together. The crispy chickpeas added an extra crunch, making every bite an interesting contrast in textures.

The non-vegetarian in us was tickled pink when it was time for Aam kasundi murg tikka, grilled chicken marinated in a fiery raw mango mustard sauce, steeped for hours. The result was a smoky, tangy delight that we think was the highlight of the menu.

Moving on to the mains, we dug into the Avakkai Biriyani, a fragrant seeraga samba rice biriyani infused with Andhra Avakkai pickle. It was a burst of flavours with just the right balance of spice. Alongside, we tried Akki Otti from Coorg paired with Jodhpuri Aam Subzi. Who would’ve thought a mango curry could blend so seamlessly with the dish? The combo was unexpected, but absolutely delicious.

To finish, we had some Mamidikaya Chicken, Andhra-style Spicy Chicken, slow-cooked in a zesty raw mango gravy, served with rice. The Mango Chilli Chicken rounded off the meal, a crispy chicken coated in a spicy-sweet mango chilli glaze, offering the perfect balance of heat and sweetness.