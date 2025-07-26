One Minute Review: Chennai's new food spot serves street-side favourites from Salem to Madurai

Snack alert! If you're someone who loves the irresistible crunch of Salem’s iconic street snack, thattuvadai settu, then you’re in for a treat at Madras Munch Box, a newly opened eatery in Alwarpet, Chennai. The team sent over some of their specialties on a rainy afternoon, and we couldn’t stop munching!

Chennai gets a new street-food spot in Alwarpet

Being from Coimbatore, we’ve always had a soft spot for Salem’s favourite snack. We tried their Raw Mango Settu, which had a delightful tang, and the Combo Settu, packed with flavour. What makes thattuvadai settu so special is that, despite being street food, it comes loaded with fresh veggies. Ours had beetroot, raw mango, and carrot, adding both crunch and a hint of health to every bite.

We also sampled the Spicy Honey Norukkal, another crowd-favourite from the streets of the mango city. This version had crumbled thattuvadai, beetroot, onions, and a spicy chutney that gave it a bold, unique flavour.

We took a little detour from crunch to comfort; we tried their steamed momos. We believe momos are tiny dumplings of joy, and these definitely lived up to that, as they were soft, warm, and satisfying.

We ended our snack session on a sweet note with the Madurai Butter Bun, a popular soft sweet bun sliced in half, slathered with butter and sugar, then grilled to perfection. Crispy on the outside and pillowy on the inside, it offered that perfect blend of sweet and salty that lingers just right.

If you are someone who is constantly on the move and would like to stop by for a quick snack, then Madras Munch Box might just perfectly fit the bill, with its array of burgers, French fries, and street snacks, along with coffee and tea.

Madras Munch Box is open from 6.30 am to 10 pm (All days except Sundays) for coffee and tea. Snacks will be available from 12 noon onwards.

sangeetha.p@newindianexpress.com

X-@psangeetha2112

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress