A clear winner in terms of homegrown and traditional beverages

We started off with Ker Sangri Galauti Shaami kebabs. Made with dried Ker berries and Sangri beans ground to a super fine paste, the rich taste was well complemented by the slightly sweet taste of the Mahura. The next course was fantastic in itself – a Saltwater café chicken liver pâté. Now we are more partial to foie gras, but for some reason, this particular delicacy is banned in India and hence we had to settle for chicken. It was quite tasty, nevertheless and we had this paired with a Tribal Negroni. This consisted of the Six Brothers’ distillery Mahura, with Campari, Vetiver bitters and sweet vermouth. This was again an incredibly smooth cocktail, with the bittersweet notes of the Campari elevating the velvety texture of the pâté.

Next on our menu was the Butter garlic prawn toast. Needless to say the prawns were very fresh and the butter garlic sauce gave it a creamy texture that went don very well with toast. We paired this with Phool me twice, an excellent concoction of Mahura with Elederflower and tonic. Now as you are aware Elderflower and tonic are ideally suited to leisurely afternoons bonding with nature, so here the addition of Mahura elevated the humble mixes into something very unique. The sweet and floral notes of the Mahura combined with elderflower to give a divine push to the taste profile and putting you on a higher level.