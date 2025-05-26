A fusion of traditions, where Persian meets Gujarati for a lip-smacking spread

The Bohra culinary repertoire is a harmonious confluence of Indian, Middle Eastern, and African influences — an elegant tapestry of flavour, aroma, and texture. To celebrate these very flavours, Madras Pavilion is hosting a “Bohra Shahi Dawat”, bringing forward flavours and heirloom recipes that have been lost to the sands of time. A special nudge to a traditional way of cooking, this feast focuses on perhaps the earliest form of fusion food, that has become quite a rage in the realms of fine dining.

The starters we opted for were cocktail samosas, stuffed with mutton keema. These bite sized wonders had a filling of plain mutton keema, along with generous quantities of spring onions, coriander leaves, and mint leaves, which add a slight crunch and cut through the richness of the keema. Interestingly, whilst Bohris are pre-dominantly a Gujrati community, this particular delicacy is said to have originated in Bengal. We followed this up with another specialty – the Kichda. This is a deliciously smooth non vegetarian khichdi, made by combining rice, wheat and a variety of lentils along with mutton. The main ingredient here is the garam masala, and it is generally served with crispy fried onions along with a sliver of lemon and some mint garnishing on top.