Indulge in mango magic at this mango buffet in Chennai

Running till June 15 , Mango Mélange offers a delectable lineup that showcases 12 different mango varieties woven through an inventive mix of chaats, grills, mocktails, and desserts. Whether you’re craving a sweet Alphonso-based dessert or something tangy and grilled, the buffet promises something for every palate. Expect mango-infused creativity in every course—from appetisers to the final frozen bite.

Available daily from 7 pm to 11 pm at Colony, The Raintree, St Mary’s, Chennai.