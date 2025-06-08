Indulge in mango magic at this mango buffet in Chennai

This summer, The Raintree, St Mary’s, is turning up the tropical charm with Mango Mélange—a buffet that pays tribute to the king of fruits. Hosted at their signature restaurant Colony, this limited-time culinary celebration promises an indulgent spread where mango takes centre stage.
Running till June 15 , Mango Mélange offers a delectable lineup that showcases 12 different mango varieties woven through an inventive mix of chaats, grills, mocktails, and desserts. Whether you’re craving a sweet Alphonso-based dessert or something tangy and grilled, the buffet promises something for every palate. Expect mango-infused creativity in every course—from appetisers to the final frozen bite.
Available daily from 7 pm to 11 pm at Colony, The Raintree, St Mary’s, Chennai.