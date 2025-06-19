Explore the magic of Isaan food at this Southeast Asian eatery in Chennai

Chennai's Soy Soi is holding a Thai food festival, called Isaan, named after an area in Northeastern Thailand, to bring the magic of Thai food to you in terms of aromas and flavours. With plenty of vegetarian and non-vegetarian options to choose from, we decided to give it a try.

We started with the Gaeng Om Gai. This is basically a chicken soup for the soul, with lemongrass, kaffir lime and fennel. The combination of these three in a hot broth means the soup also has medicinal values, and is good if you have a cold or even feeling a little feverish. It just cleans up your system and it tastes so good, you will return for second helpings. Next came the Miang Kham.

Now this was a trickier affair to handle, with peanuts, ginger, lime and coconut all bound into a betel leaf. The betel leaf itself is folded into a shot glass, so it can take a bit of dexterity to lift the whole assembly and put it into your mouth without spilling the contents! However, once you have successfully managed to do so, you will be rewarded with an explosion of flavours but in a cold appetiser…much of the flavour also comes from the cold betel leaf, and it is surprisingly tasty.