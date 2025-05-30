From dumplings to sushi, every dish at this Chennai restaurant is a quiet winner

The new additions to the menu at Far East for their anniversary this year don’t shout. It doesn’t try to reinvent the wheel either. But what it does offer is a handful of cosy, flavour-forward dishes that ease you into every bite. Nothing too fussy, nothing too experimental, and honestly, sometimes that’s all you need.
We began with the West Lake lamb soup, a comforting bowl of soup with minced lamb, shittake mushrooms, silken tofu with egg whites. It may not look the most appetising, but trust us and take the leap of faith. This is exactly what you need on a rainy day, real or metaphorical.
Next came the New York cheese dumplings. These are soft-skinned, cheese-stuffed dumplings with bits of crunchy water chestnut and mushroom hiding inside for surprise. A little chilli oil on top gives it the kick it needs, not too much, just enough to keep things interesting.
The Katsu chicken bao is a pillowy handful of crunch and calm. The fried filling sits snug inside a soft bao bun. The sauce is subtle, the crunch is satisfying, and the whole thing comes together like a hug in sandwich form. We then tried the Dragon roll, which comes lined up like dominoes. It’s tempura prawn sushi with a crispy twist, topped with spicy mayo and fish roe. It’s got crunch, creaminess, and a bit of showmanship, just enough to snap a quick photo before diving in. A reliable choice for sushi regulars.
Then came the Peking duck, which looked the part, neat plating and the classic sides of julienned cucumber, carrots, and pickled radish. Flavour-wise, it didn’t quite hit the mark. The savoury BBQ sauce glazing the meat was a bit overpowering, masking the natural taste of the meat.
The real winner, though, is the Lamb cumin curry with Malaysian roti. This one’s a full-on comfort meal. Soft roti, almost cloud-like, paired with slow-cooked lamb in a velvety, umami-packed coconut milk based gravy with oyster sauce and soy. There’s no grittiness or floating bits to fight through, just smooth curry and fall-apart meat. Add a quiet whisper of cumin, and it’s the kind of dish you want to eat in silence because it’s just that good.
At Far East. Meal for two: ₹1,000. From 12 noon to 11pm. At HM Centre, Nungambakkam.