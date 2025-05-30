From dumplings to sushi, every dish at this Chennai restaurant is a quiet winner

We began with the West Lake lamb soup, a comforting bowl of soup with minced lamb, shittake mushrooms, silken tofu with egg whites. It may not look the most appetising, but trust us and take the leap of faith. This is exactly what you need on a rainy day, real or metaphorical.

Next came the New York cheese dumplings. These are soft-skinned, cheese-stuffed dumplings with bits of crunchy water chestnut and mushroom hiding inside for surprise. A little chilli oil on top gives it the kick it needs, not too much, just enough to keep things interesting.