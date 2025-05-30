Juicylicious pizzas: A celebration of Indian flavours on a cheesy, crusty slice

First up was the Southern Fiery Paneer Pizza. Topped with marinated paneer, green capsicum, tomato, and a punchy southern spice sauce, this one surprised us. Even as non-paneer fans, we found ourselves enjoying this one.

Next, we tried the Kadhai Paneer Pizza, and it was a joyride for the taste buds. With juicy paneer, crisp capsicum, and onions coated in that flavorful Kadhai sauce, it packed bold, savoury notes in every bite.

But when it comes to pizza, chicken is our true love. The Kadhai Chicken Pizza was our pick from the lot. Juicy marinated chicken, onions, and capsicum smothered in Kadhai sauce made each slice a little triangle of happiness.