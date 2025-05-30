Juicylicious pizzas: A celebration of Indian flavours on a cheesy, crusty slice

They say you can’t make everyone happy—unless you’re pizza. So when Pizza Hut launched their Juicylicious range, we decided to give it a shot. We are not big fans of dry pizza, so we were excited to dig into something promising juicy toppings, and some cheesy goodness.
This new range features succulent, marinated paneer and chicken, generously paired with three indulgent sauces inspired by flavours from across India. There’s the bold Kadhai Sauce, the rich and aromatic Royal Spice, and the fiery Southern Chilli Sauce. All of this sits atop a perfectly baked crust and is crowned with gooey mozzarella that’s every bit as satisfying as you'd hope.
First up was the Southern Fiery Paneer Pizza. Topped with marinated paneer, green capsicum, tomato, and a punchy southern spice sauce, this one surprised us. Even as non-paneer fans, we found ourselves enjoying this one.
Next, we tried the Kadhai Paneer Pizza, and it was a joyride for the taste buds. With juicy paneer, crisp capsicum, and onions coated in that flavorful Kadhai sauce, it packed bold, savoury notes in every bite.
But when it comes to pizza, chicken is our true love. The Kadhai Chicken Pizza was our pick from the lot. Juicy marinated chicken, onions, and capsicum smothered in Kadhai sauce made each slice a little triangle of happiness.
After the pizzas, we moved on to the Kadhai Paneer Melts—thin and crispy folded crusts filled with spiced paneer, onions, and capsicum, oozing with mozzarella and Kadhai sauce. Brushed with herbed butter and dusted with Makhni seasoning, these were indulgent, cheesy, and addictive.
And finally, we saved the best for last-the Baked Royal Spice Chicken Wings. Baked to perfection and smothered in a rich, spice-laden sauce, these wings were an absolute flavour bomb—aromatic, bold, and downright delicious.
Available at all Pizza Hut outlets
sangeetha.p@newindianexpress.com
X-@psangeetha2112