Discover bold Pan-Asian flavours at this revamped Kotturpuram hotspot

Oscar wilde once said, “The only way to get rid of temptation is to yield to it.” And when it comes to good food, we never say no. So, when Soy Soyi—a Pan-Asian restaurant, part of the Pricol Gourmet Enterprise, reopened its doors in a brand-new avatar, we were among the first to set out on this East Asian culinary odyssey.
The restaurant makes its presence known with its rich red-hued exteriors—a nod to good fortune and luck in Southeast Asia. The 92-seater space has a visual charm enough to spark curiosity but without overwhelming the senses. We settled into a cosy corner and began scanning the menu, noting how both it and the napkins featured the delicate dragonfly—a symbol of grace and prosperity.
Our gastronomic sojourn began with the Avocado carpaccio—creamy slices of avocado served with jalapeño relish, Japanese rice crisps, scallions, and a hint of ginger ponzu. The basil oil gave it a refreshing finish, and the rice crisps, which we were told were sourced all the way from Japan, added a delightful crunch.
Japanese cuisine is known for its cold plates, and we dug into the Tuna tataki, Aburi-style tuna slices kissed by the flame just enough to leave the centre raw and buttery. Dressed with soy onion, bubu arare, karashi mustard, olive oil, and sesame oil, it offered a nice balance of smoky and umami notes.
We consider dumplings little pockets of happiness, and the Wild mushroom gyoza, stuffed with a medley of mushrooms, napa cabbage, and leeks, pan-seared to golden perfection in delicate gyoza sheets that arrived all the way from Japan, didn’t disappoint.
We then savoured the Crispy spicy avocado roll—a sushi roll encrusted with tanuki flakes and filled with jalapeño, creamy avocado, and spicy mayo. This was a riot of textures and bold flavours.
When Karipap arrived, we were in for a pleasant surprise. These mini golden curry puffs filled with curried vegetables were served with a comforting Malay-style potato curry, and they gave a warm, fuzzy feeling.
Then came the indulgent Lamb dengaku—grilled lamb chops marinated in herbs, garlic, and miso, served with house-made condiments. The extensive meal continued with the eggplant, Aka miso, which was a delightful surprise—charred eggplant draped in a miso glaze, sesame dressing, and a touch of karashi mustard, and Salmon miso yaki—steaks of salmon marinated in miso and grilled over charcoal—which offered a smoky depth, balanced by the house salad and mustard accents.
As we finally moved on to the main course, we dug into Tonkatsu ramen, a silky pork-based broth, noodles, and assorted toppings. This one was a comfort bowl for the soul and stomach alike, and a bit on the spicier side. We ended our feast with the Malaysian chicken curry—succulent chicken morsels slow-cooked in herbs, tomatoes, and potatoes, finished with silky coconut milk, along with rice.
Meal for two: `2,400 onwards.
12 noon to 11 pm.
At Soy Soi, Kotturpuram.
sangeetha.p@newindianexpress.com
X-@psangeetha2112