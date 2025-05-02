Discover bold Pan-Asian flavours at this revamped Kotturpuram hotspot

Our gastronomic sojourn began with the Avocado carpaccio—creamy slices of avocado served with jalapeño relish, Japanese rice crisps, scallions, and a hint of ginger ponzu. The basil oil gave it a refreshing finish, and the rice crisps, which we were told were sourced all the way from Japan, added a delightful crunch.

Japanese cuisine is known for its cold plates, and we dug into the Tuna tataki, Aburi-style tuna slices kissed by the flame just enough to leave the centre raw and buttery. Dressed with soy onion, bubu arare, karashi mustard, olive oil, and sesame oil, it offered a nice balance of smoky and umami notes.

We consider dumplings little pockets of happiness, and the Wild mushroom gyoza, stuffed with a medley of mushrooms, napa cabbage, and leeks, pan-seared to golden perfection in delicate gyoza sheets that arrived all the way from Japan, didn’t disappoint.