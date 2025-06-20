Flavours that flirt and fight: a decadent dive into Asian classics

We begin, as always, with the appetisers section, where the La za chicken immediately grabs attention, a fiery mound of red chillies nearly burying the golden, batter-fried pieces beneath. The spice arrives dry and sharp, the kind that lingers at the back of the throat rather than flooding the palate. Each piece of chicken is bite-sized, batter-fried until crisp, and seasoned with a special in-house chilli mix. And yet, we keep going back for more.

Our palates find relief in the Mapo tofu, silken tofu cubes boiled in dark soy sauce, then simmered in a wok with garlic, ginger, chilli oil, sesame pepper oil, black beans, and hot sesame paste. Chef Pukar Thapa says a final splash of cooking wine and starch gives it that luscious, oily finish.