This Chennai ice cream brand is serving garlic, green chilly and karupatti flavours — and they work

There’s something quietly revolutionary about Amour, a brand-new ice cream range in Chennai that’s turning nostalgia into indulgence. Brought to the city by the Dindigul Ponram team, Amour reimagines dessert not with fancy swirls or flamboyant toppings, but with flavours and ingredients sourced from across Tamil Nadu’s hills and heartlands.

Here’s what got us impressed

Let’s begin with the Banana— the show-stealer for us. Made using sweet hill bananas from Sirumalai, this one had a mellow creaminess with an earthy depth, almost like biting into a just-ripe fruit on a hot afternoon. It’s a flavour that doesn’t shout, but sings in quiet harmony.

Another surprising winner was the Garlic. We’ll admit, we were sceptical. But it turned out to be a stunning mix of savoury and sweet—that gentle punch of Poombarai garlic mellowed beautifully in the cream. It’s the kind of flavour you don’t expect to like, but keep reaching for anyway.

The Green chilly was a bold combination of heat wrapped in cool sweetness. Not one for the faint-hearted, but it offered a proper thrill on the tongue, with chillies (sourced from Virakkal) delivering a lively kick.

Karupatti—claimed to be made from chemical-free palm jaggery—had a smoky sweetness that lingered. It was robust, deeply rooted in South Indian kitchens, and paired well with the subtle cream base. If you’re after a nostalgic taste, this might hit home.

Panakarkandu, the crystalised version of palm jaggery, offered a lighter, more caramelised sweetness. It felt like biting into a sunbeam—gentle and comforting.

The Ginger flavour was fresh and invigorating, using produce from Thadiyankudisai. It didn’t overpower but brought a pleasant zing that stayed with us long after the spoonful had gone.

The Senthooram mango was pulpy, rich, and brimming with summer. Meanwhile, the Jackfruit flavour was as tropical as it gets—aromatic and lush. Fig & honey, sourced from Thandikudi, brought a balanced sweetness and chewy texture, while Gulkand, made from Nilakottai’s paneer rose, was floral, refreshing, and luxurious.

For those who are not into experimenting, they also serve classic choices—strawberry and vanilla.

Ice creams at INR 130++. 11 am to 11 pm. At Dindigul Ponram, Ashok Nagar.

