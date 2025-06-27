Fish head curry, mutton biriyani and more: A no-rush ride through Madurai on a plate

Mains included both Chicken and Mutton biriyani, made with seeraga samba rice. The chicken version was lighter, while the mutton offered a deeper flavour profile. Both were comforting and well-balanced. The Mutton nei sukka was the perfect companion to either.

The Nethili meen kuzhambu was a pleasant surprise, lighter than expected but loaded, rare to find this good in Chennai. From the meals, the Crab kuzhambu may well have been the best of the lot, peppery, slightly rasam-like, and full of flavour. The Chicken kozhambu brought a bit more heat, while the Mutton kozhambu felt more muted in comparison.

Dessert came in the form of a warm, sweet Pineapple kesari, ending the meal on a nostalgic note.

Meal for two: ₹799. From 11.45 am to 11 pm. At Pondy Bazaar, T Nagar.

