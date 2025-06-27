This fine diner has an unmissable monsoon menu

Monsoons in Chennai come a little later than most of the country but that doesn’t mean that we cannot sample some comfort food that is had primarily during the rainy season. To this end, we went to Savya Rasa to check out their monsoon specials. So we started with a soup, known as Mudavatukkaal Kizhangu. Touted as an immunity booster, this is made up of oak fern, shallots, crushed garlic and pepper.

Explore Savya Rasa's new monsoon menu

Sharp in taste and tasting quite spicy, this will surely open up any congestion you might have in your nasal passages or any other cold symptoms. Next on the menu was Andhra Mirapakkaya Bajji. These are big fat chillies scooped out and stuffed with either vegetables or chicken, coated with gram flour and deep fried. These again can be quite sharp to eat as the taste of the chillies intermingles with the stuffing. This reminded us of the Mirchi pakodas we have had earlier in Rajasthan.