Savour the slow pleasures of Bohri cuisine at this unmissable city pop-up

A soulful exploration of Bohri culinary traditions, this rotating menu pop-up invites diners to slow down and savour flavours shaped by time, travel, and deep-rooted family recipes
Bohri spread
There’s something quietly luxurious about a meal that doesn’t rush. At Bohri Dawat, a new pop-up, the flavours are unhurried and the stories layered. In a city that loves its spice and speed, Bohri Dawat is a welcome pause, a chance to experience a cuisine that favours depth over dazzle, and heritage over haste.

Curated by Chef Rizwan from ITC Maratha, Mumbai, this dining experience is a rare window into Bohri cuisine, an elegant confluence of Indian, Middle Eastern, and African influences, served up in a rotating menu that changes nightly.

Bohri spread

Here is what you can expect from the pop-up. Murgh chana boti, a tender boneless chicken laced with earthy, aromatic spices and Hare masala ki maachi, a delicate fillet uplifted by a herbaceous green masala, on the non-veg appetisers front.

For the mains, go for the Kajju gosht, rich with cashews and slow-cooked mutton, which could easily be the star of your evening, 'cause it’s creamy, indulgent, and warming in a way that only well-loved, time-honoured recipes can be.

Vegetarians have their select options too, for instance, the Paneer rashida is sure to wrap one in a warm embrace with its velvety tomato base and subtle kick of spice. Other rotating stars include the fiery Paplet masala, the homestyle Sauce murgi, and the celebratory Dabba gosht, mutton baked with eggs and spices, wrapped in nostalgia.

Meal for one: ₹1,999++. From 9 am to 10 pm. At WelcomCafe Marina, Teynampet

