Savour the slow pleasures of Bohri cuisine at this unmissable city pop-up

Here is what you can expect from the pop-up. Murgh chana boti, a tender boneless chicken laced with earthy, aromatic spices and Hare masala ki maachi, a delicate fillet uplifted by a herbaceous green masala, on the non-veg appetisers front.

For the mains, go for the Kajju gosht, rich with cashews and slow-cooked mutton, which could easily be the star of your evening, 'cause it’s creamy, indulgent, and warming in a way that only well-loved, time-honoured recipes can be.

Vegetarians have their select options too, for instance, the Paneer rashida is sure to wrap one in a warm embrace with its velvety tomato base and subtle kick of spice. Other rotating stars include the fiery Paplet masala, the homestyle Sauce murgi, and the celebratory Dabba gosht, mutton baked with eggs and spices, wrapped in nostalgia.

Meal for one: ₹1,999++. From 9 am to 10 pm. At WelcomCafe Marina, Teynampet

