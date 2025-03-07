Experience a delectable fusion of traditional South Indian flavours at this newly launched restaurant in Chennai

This was followed by Ghee roast mushroom and Gongura chutney on grilled corn. While the mushroom was fiery and was bursting with flavours, the gongura on grilled corn gave it a refreshing and astringent flavour, something we had not tried before. The next vegetarian delicacy on the menu was Paneer Monica, which looked enticing, courtesy of the Kataifi-style covering. We are not huge fans of paneer, so we took only a few bites of the appetiser, which would appeal to the vegetarians.

This was followed by Pallipalayam chicken, an Erode-style chicken fry made with shallots, garlic, and coconut. We have always had this as a dry starter, so when it arrived with a sauce, we were quite surprised. We were told that the sauce was actually chicken gravy, which was double-strained and churned out into a sauce. We quite liked this dish which would we think will be match made in heaven when paired with parotta, dosai or rice.

It was now time for some flaky adventures with bun parotta, one of our favourites. We tried the floury fantasy with Pollachi kari kuzhambu. We felt that adding a dash of spice would have completely upped the game and made for a delectable taste duet. Meanwhile, we also dug into Uppu kari cup, a traditional mutton stir-fry made in the state with red chillies and shallots. The uppu kari was stuffed in crispy parotta cups; we loved this flaky affair.