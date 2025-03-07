Spice, stops and stories: This new restaurant brings bold South Indian flavours to ECR

When you’re on a road trip, there are four essentials you just can’t compromise on — a solid playlist, chill company, scenic routes, and worthy pitstops. While you’ve probably got the first three covered, let us help with the fourth.

Next time you’re cruising down the ECR, pull over at Satti Kari, a newly opened restaurant dishing out hearty, home-style South Indian flavours — all inspired by the owners’ travel adventures.

Fair warning: this spot isn’t for the faint-hearted (or faint-tongued). The food here packs a serious punch — enough to make you sweat, but thankfully not enough to derail your road trip.

We at Indulge gave Satti Kari a spin, and here’s what we loved:

We kicked off with the Pacha puli rasam, a refreshing uncooked rasam made with tamarind, green chillies, onions and coriander. Tangy, spicy and surprisingly perfect even on a warm afternoon.

Next came the Mutton biriyani, fragrant with seeraga samba rice and an extra hit of pepper. It leaned a bit mushy, but the flavours hit the mark. This paired well with the Mutton sukka, loaded with bold pepper and rich meatiness.