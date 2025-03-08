Celebrate Women's Day in Chennai with these special culinary events

Enjoy bold flavours, live-crafted martinis with a flavour blaster twist, and exclusive 50 per cent off on food and drinks. Groove to DJ Yulia Leya’s electrifying beats while sipping cocktails. On March 8. The Flying Elephant,Park Hyatt Chennai.
Enjoy a delightful brunch at Matchpoint with a 25 per cent discount for women, featuring a variety of fresh and flavourful dishes. Indulge in rejuvenating therapies at J Wellness or beauty treatments at niu&nau, with 15 per cent off. March 8 to 10. Taj Wellington Mews, Chennai.
Palate and Palette at Six ‘O’ One features a specially curated lunch buffet, live canvas painting, and signature beverages. This event honours womanhood and inspires guests to create a memorable keepsake. March 7. The Park, Nungambakkam.
Enjoy a lavish brunch with a 50 per cent discount for women, featuring indulgent dishes like tulsi paneer tikka, Ambur mutton biriyani, and more. The celebration includes caricatures, tattoos, and a magical performance for a truly enchanting experience!
March 8. The Piano, The Savera, Mylapore.
Enjoy an evening of elegance with a complimentary glass of bubbly at Diva’s Delight, featuring Ottimo Cucina Italiana, Royal Vega, and Pan Asian. Also, indulge in a fabulous brunch spread at Madras Pavilion. March 8 and 9. ITC Grand Chola.