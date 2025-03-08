Chennai

Celebrate Women's Day in Chennai with these special culinary events

This Women’s Day, celebrate the superwoman you are with, at the city’s finest star hotels, where extraordinary experiences await
Representational picture
Representational picture
Published on
Updated on
1 min read

  • Enjoy bold flavours, live-crafted martinis with a flavour blaster twist, and exclusive 50 per cent off on food and drinks. Groove to DJ Yulia Leya’s electrifying beats while sipping cocktails. On March 8. The Flying Elephant,Park Hyatt Chennai.

  • Enjoy a delightful brunch at Matchpoint with a 25 per cent discount for women, featuring a variety of fresh and flavourful dishes. Indulge in rejuvenating therapies at J Wellness or beauty treatments at niu&nau, with 15 per cent off. March 8 to 10. Taj Wellington Mews, Chennai.

  • Palate and Palette at Six ‘O’ One features a specially curated lunch buffet, live canvas painting, and signature beverages. This event honours womanhood and inspires guests to create a memorable keepsake. March 7. The Park, Nungambakkam.

  • Enjoy a lavish brunch with a 50 per cent discount for women, featuring indulgent dishes like tulsi paneer tikka, Ambur mutton biriyani, and more. The celebration includes caricatures, tattoos, and a magical performance for a truly enchanting experience!

    March 8. The Piano, The Savera, Mylapore.

  • Enjoy an evening of elegance with a complimentary glass of bubbly at Diva’s Delight, featuring Ottimo Cucina Italiana, Royal Vega, and Pan Asian. Also, indulge in a fabulous brunch spread at Madras Pavilion. March 8 and 9. ITC Grand Chola.

Representational picture
International Women’s Day 2025: These star hotels in Hyderabad are organising special brunches for women
International Women's Day

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com