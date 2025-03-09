Discover vegetarian delights at this new café in Chennai

If you are in a hunt for vegetarian varieties in Chennai, then Tea Villa Café in Anna Nagar might be a place you want to be. The café, which boasts over 300 dishes in the menu, has cosy interiors, where you can relax, unwind, and enjoy great food.

The first dish that greeted us was the Cheese fondue. The Swiss & French dish of melted cheese was served in a communal pot with fresh exotic vegetables such as baby corn, capsicum, broccoli, mushroom, and potatoes along with croutons. Though basic, the sauteed veggies with the warm cheese was a dish we will definitely come back for.

This was followed by a Cheese paneer pinwheel. The softness of paneer with cheese fillings got our heart happy from the very first bite. Presented with tangy sauce, the dish can, however, get heavy for some because of the cheesy content.

On the sides, we had the Killer chiller queen. We loved the drink for its diverse flavours. It was spicy, sweet, and tangy all at the same time. This icy concoction features a bold fusion of orange crush, spicy jalapenos, tang of lemon, all blended to a frosty perfection