Discover vegetarian delights at this new café in Chennai

If you are in a hunt for vegetarian varieties in Chennai, then Tea Villa Café in Anna Nagar might be a place you want to be. The café, which boasts over 300 dishes in the menu, has cosy interiors, where you can relax, unwind, and enjoy great food.
The first dish that greeted us was the Cheese fondue. The Swiss & French dish of melted cheese was served in a communal pot with fresh exotic vegetables such as baby corn, capsicum, broccoli, mushroom, and potatoes along with croutons. Though basic, the sauteed veggies with the warm cheese was a dish we will definitely come back for.
This was followed by a Cheese paneer pinwheel. The softness of paneer with cheese fillings got our heart happy from the very first bite. Presented with tangy sauce, the dish can, however, get heavy for some because of the cheesy content.
On the sides, we had the Killer chiller queen. We loved the drink for its diverse flavours. It was spicy, sweet, and tangy all at the same time. This icy concoction features a bold fusion of orange crush, spicy jalapenos, tang of lemon, all blended to a frosty perfection
We knew we were in for a treat when we saw a sizzling hot platter coming to our table. It was the Singapore shaslik sizzler. This Singaporean street food has marinated vegetables that are expertly skewered and grilled, then drizzled with a bold, tangy sauce featuring hints of soy, garlic, and a touch of chilli. Served in a hot, sizzling plate with a side of noodles and rice and a medley of stir-fried vegetables, this dish promises a delightful burst of savoury and spicy flavours.
We also indulged in their creamy and frothy Lotus biscoff milkshake. Blended with the rich, caramelised flavour of biscoff cookies, this shake has a velvety texture that makes each sip satisfying. Topped with whipped cream and a crunchy biscoff cookie, it is a simple yet delicious choice for anyone who loves a little extra flavour in their milkshake.
The chocolate churros arrived next at our table. The crunchy churros, which came in a pool of dark, white, and milk chocolate cream was simply delectable.
We could not leave the café without trying out their specials, the teas. We had two varieties of teas; their Iranian tea and Vanilla tea, satisfying the tea cravings in us.
Meal for two: INR 1,500 (approx). From 12 pm to 12 am. At Tea Villa Café, Anna Nagar