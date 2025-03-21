Truck in the sand

Either which way, the hot and piping prawn tempuras tasted very good, partly also because the seafood was very fresh and gave a nice, hot crunch to every bite. Served with an excellent tartare sauce, this played with our taste buds by giving it a tangy aftertaste to the deep fried prawns. Our next course were the Brazilian chicken croquettes. These are slightly different to normal chicken croquettes by adding some cream cheese and parsley to the batter. The taste is quite different to the normal version, but if cream cheese is your thing, then this definitely rocks.

The menu at Char is all about having fun, quick food, while you enjoy the sea breeze, take a lunge at the swing or simply jut chill by the beach. Add to it comfort continental food, mocktails, cocktails and you are definitely looking at cool vibes.

Meal for one: INR 1,000++