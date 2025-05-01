This Chennai restaurant’s new oriental menu is perfect for alfresco summer dining

We have always been fans of oriental food, and the quality at Mr. Ong, by Park Hyatt has always been consistently good. So when they invited us to sample their all-new menu, we could not but help turning up for some exciting times. We have always liked the al-fresco dining atmosphere there, next to the pool area and settled down with a nice breeze blowing on a rather balmy Monday evening.

Naturally, we needed something cool to start off and there was a refreshing cold towel with some cool tea, that brought down temperatures. This was followed by a cocktail named Mr. Ong’s Sling. A gin based cocktail, it had homemade cherry liqueur, lime juice, pineapple juice, grenadine and soda, topped up with a slice of pineapple. A very refreshing yet not very sweet taste, this one was ideal for a warm summer evening.