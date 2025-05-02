This Chennai café celebrates summer with a mango-loaded menu across all outlets

Our mango mania began with the Mango thickshake, a creamy, nostalgic treat made with fresh mangoes, house-made mango ice cream, and chilled milk. Rich and comforting, it was the essence of childhood summers. Since this was quite filling, to lighten things up, we turned to the Mango passionfruit fizz—a bubbly mocktail that brought together ripe mangoes and passionfruit syrup. It was tropical, tangy, and incredibly refreshing, and just the drink you need to beat the scorching heat.

For a savoury twist, we sampled the Banana tostones with mango salsa—crispy plantain slices dusted with peri peri spice and topped with a zesty mango salsa. Vegan, gluten-free, and bursting with flavours, it offered the perfect balance of heat, crunch, and sweetness.