This Chennai café celebrates summer with a mango-loaded menu across all outlets

As the sun shines hotter, the mangoes get sweeter—summer’s golden rule. At Ciclo Café, summer’s golden child is being celebrated in full swing across all its outlets—Kotturpuram, Anna Nagar, Uthandi, and Pondicherry. This year’s spotlight is on the Banganapalle variety, and the café has rolled out a vibrant, limited-edition mango menu that spans refreshing beverages, innovative savoury bites, and indulgent desserts—with vegan and eggless options in the mix to please every palate.
Our mango mania began with the Mango thickshake, a creamy, nostalgic treat made with fresh mangoes, house-made mango ice cream, and chilled milk. Rich and comforting, it was the essence of childhood summers. Since this was quite filling, to lighten things up, we turned to the Mango passionfruit fizz—a bubbly mocktail that brought together ripe mangoes and passionfruit syrup. It was tropical, tangy, and incredibly refreshing, and just the drink you need to beat the scorching heat.
For a savoury twist, we sampled the Banana tostones with mango salsa—crispy plantain slices dusted with peri peri spice and topped with a zesty mango salsa. Vegan, gluten-free, and bursting with flavours, it offered the perfect balance of heat, crunch, and sweetness.
Next came the standout Mango avo croissant—a delicate, buttery croissant filled with guacamole, cream cheese, crisp lettuce, and sweet mango chunks. This, we thought, was a bold, summery take on a classic French pastry.
For something more wholesome, the Mango smoothie bowl hit the mark—a velvety blend of mango and honey, topped with tender coconut ice cream, house-made granola, and juicy pomegranate.
We ended our meal with Malai kulfi, which came layered with mango chunks, falooda vermicelli, rose syrup, basil seeds, and jujubes—a throwback to summer treats, followed by Mango mellow, a sponge cake layered with cream and mangoes.
INR 275 onwards at all outlets. At Ciclo Cafe.
sangeetha.p@newindianexpress.com
X-@psangeetha2112